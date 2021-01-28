Govindapura gets new police station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Govindapura police station in the East Division on Wednesday. The new police station has been carved out of the jurisdictions of KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations which were hit by violence on August 11. The department had proposed the new station after the violence and based on the population, jurisdiction and the number of crimes reported in the locality. An official order in this regard was issued a few months ago.

Inaugurating the new police station, Bommai said Bengaluru city was growing at a faster pace and there was a need to increase the number of police stations. “We have planned to restructure police stations so that better policing can be done. Based on the population and crime rate, we have set up this police station,” he said. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, MLA KJ George, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and others attended the event.

Speaking to reporters later, Bommai condemned the attack on police personnel during Tuesday’s tractor rally in New Delhi. “The Centre will take action against those who assaulted the policemen and damaged public property. Governments should be cautious and ensure that no such incidents are repeated in the future,” he added.