STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Power of observation

By watching, perhaps you learn more than from books.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
Express News Service

BENGALURU : By watching, perhaps you learn more than from books. Books are necessary to learn a subject, whether it is mathematics, geography, history, physics or chemistry. Books have printed on a page the accumulated knowledge of scientists, of philosophers, of archaeologists and so on. This accumulated knowledge which one learns in school and then through college or university, if one is lucky enough to go to university, has been gathered through the ages, from very ancient days.

There is great accumulated knowledge from India, from ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia, the Greeks, the romans and of course the Persians. In the Western world as well as in the Eastern world this knowledge is necessary to have a career, to do any job, whether mechanical or theoretical, practical or something that you have to think out, invent. This knowledge has brought about a great deal of technology, especially in the twentieth century. There is knowledge of the so- called sacred books, the vedas, the Upanishads, the Bible, the Koran and the Hebrew scriptures.

There are the religious books and pragmatic books, books that will help you to have knowledge, to act skilfully, whether as an engineer, a biologist or a carpenter.Most of us in any school, and particularly in these schools, gather knowledge, information. That is what schools have existed for so far, to gather a great deal of information about the world outside, about the heavens, why the sea is salty, why the trees grow, about human beings, their anatomy, the structure of the brain, and so on, and also about the world around you, nature, the social environment, economics, and so much else.

Such knowledge is absolutely necessary, but knowledge is always limited. However much it may evolve, the gathering of knowledge is always limited. Learning is part of acquiring this knowledge of various subjects so that you can have a career, a job that might please you, or one that circumstances, social demands may force you to accept, though you may not like very much to do that kind of work.

Learning is extraordinarily important, because learning is endless. Learning why human beings kill each other for instance. Of course there are explanations in books, all the psychological reasons why human beings behave in their particular ways, why human beings are violent. you watch yourself, what you are, how you behave, why you get angry, envious, why you get depressed, you learn much more than from a book that tells you what you are. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp