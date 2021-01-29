STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMRCL wants seating cap on Metro trains lifted 

Presently, commuters can sit on 150 seats in every Metro train instead of the 300-seating capacity previously permitted.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To facilitate revival of its ridership, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has written to the Ministry of Urban Affairs seeking its consent to allow passengers to occupy all the seats on a Metro train. The Standard Operating Protocol issued by the Centre to all Metro Rails in the country when it restarted operations on September 7, 2020, needs to be modified.

Presently, commuters can sit on 150 seats in every Metro train instead of the 300-seating capacity previously permitted. A total of 1,800 passengers, including standees, can travel by every six-coach train. 
A highly placed Metro source told TNIE, “BMRCL has asked for permission to allow seating on all seats, instead of alternate seats, so that social distancing in the standing area can be better.”

Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, A S Shankar said, “We have around 1.3 lakh to 1.4 lakh riders on a daily basis but it dips to around 75,000 on Sundays. Hence, our overall average ridership is only around 1.1 lakh.”The highest ridership was recorded on Wednesday (January 27) with nearly 1.47 lakh passengers, he added. “The new Green line stretch, opening up of educational institutions and the reduced fear of COVID-19 following a reduction in cases in the city were all responsible for the ridership increasing,” Shankar said. Asked if occupancy would improve in the face of full seating permitted, the ED said, “Definitely. At present, a good number are standing and this gives a feeling of crowding. When more seats are available, the number that stands will go down. This will also give a feeling of confidence among public to opt for Metro travel,” he added.

