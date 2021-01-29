STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC exam to begin on June 14

The Class 10 SSLC board examination will be held from June 14 to June 25, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:31 AM

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Class 10 SSLC board examination will be held from June 14 to June 25, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday. Suresh Kumar said a tentative time-table too has been released, which is open to suggestions from students. A day’s gap has been provided for each core subject. Those who seek changes in the time-table should write to the department by February 26, he added.

While the SSLC examination in 2019-20 commenced on June 25, the minister said, “This year we are trying to finish the exams by then.”Suresh Kumar also said that due the prevailing situation, the SSLC board has clarified that the rule on attendance of 75% to be eligible for the exam will not be applicable this year.

The time-table for PU II board examination will be announced in two days, he added. On complaints of students being kept out of online classes for not paying complete fees, the minister said that 20 days ago, the commissioner had a meeting with private schools and said students’ education should not be stopped and if access to online classes is blocked, parents must approach the BEO who has the power to take action.

