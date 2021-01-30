STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beneath the scars

Like most incidents of child abuse, mine was at home, at the hands of a family member.

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: How much is too much? As the recent court rulings stir discussions about the layers of interpretation in POCSO cases, these survivors of child sexual abuse narrate how their experiences left them shaken, bruised and struggling to find answers 

Like most incidents of child abuse, mine was at home, at the hands of a family member. It occurred over 
a span of a few years with intermittent breaks. It started off with me being in the same room as the perpetrator. I was not touched to begin with, but was witness to the person involved in self-pleasure and being made to watch. 

Illustration:  AMIT BANDRE

The abuse then gradually took the shape of inappropriate touches and culminated in me being the main tool for oral gratification. Throughout this phase, I don’t really remember being coerced or physically pushed to be part of the activity. However, there was always a thick cloak of associated guilt. I was not aware of what I was engaging in, but there was a definite sense of guilt due to it. 

When I was around 11 years old, I ended up engaging with my younger cousin. Again, there was no coercion. It felt like a mutually agreed upon act. Guilt and shame was still the major element. It took me another 25 years to sit down with my cousin and ask her forgiveness for what occurred. She was gracious enough to brush it off, and in a way set me free from the enormous guilt that I carried throughout. A guilt which derailed my relationships, as I had convinced myself that I was a bad person and not worthy 
of love. 

Having read somewhere that child molesters are usually abused as children themselves, I stayed away from children for the fear of abusing them. Therapy helped me to get rid of the misplaced fear and also to address the guilt which forever marks its presence in my relationships. However, it still has its impact. I still flinch when I have to share close space with any human.

I am always suspicious of any touch. It has coloured all my interactions with humans, and still does. The recent court ruling reminded me of how it all started without any touch, and made me aware of how people still get away, inflicting enormous damage, without even touching someone.

(The writer is an IT professional. He wishes to stay anonymous)

