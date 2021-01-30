STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

HC raps BBMP, gives final chance to identify illegal religious structures

Gives three weeks’ time to civic agency to submit accurate information

Published: 30th January 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criticising the manner in which a survey was carried out by BBMP to identify illegal religious structures in the city, the Karnataka High Court granted three weeks’ time to the civic body to submit accurate data on such structures. Giving a final chance, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum questioned BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on how a survey can be carried out without visiting each religious structure, on public and private properties.

This came after Prasad, who appeared before court via video conference, submitted that BBMP had identified 1,588 illegal religious structures in the city, of which 1,337 were built prior to September 29, 2009, the date on which the Supreme Court ordered action against such structures.

On the last date of hearing, BBMP had filed an affidavit before court stating that 17 religious structures were built illegally after September 29, 2009. The court had observed that even a child will not believe the affidavit, and termed it a “bold and tall claim”. The court also directed the commissioner to be present personally on Friday.

When court questioned the difference between the BBMP’s earlier claim of 17 religious structures, and fresh claim of 251 such structures built after 2009, Prasad submitted that this time, the survey had been done in detail, involving revenue staff who had found a total of 1,588 illegal religious structures on government land.

The court then asked him whether the survey was conducted on private lands too. “Whether public land or private land, you (BBMP) must visit each and every religious structure to identify illegal ones, which is a very crucial part of the survey,” the court observed. Prasad sought further time to conduct a proper survey. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka High Court illegal religious structures
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp