Meaty matters

Is bird flu fear keeping you from relishing meat? Here are some plant-based recipes which will remind you of the flavours of your favourite non-vegetarian dish

Published: 30th January 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :BANGALORE STYLE BIRYANI

 Method
In a deep pot, heat the oil. Add the green chillies and onions.
Fry until onions turn golden brown.
Now, add the ginger garlic paste. Fry for a minute.
Add the tomatoes, coriander, mint leaves, chilli powder, garam masala powder, lemon juice, curd and salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes. 
Add the Alt Meat and fry for 6-8 minutes
In a large pot, boil the water, add a few mint leaves. Add the rice and salt.
Cook till the rice is 3/4th done. Strain and keep aside.
Layer the rice on the prepared Alt Meat korma.
Cover and cook on a low flame, till the rice is done.
Serve with raita.

Ingredients
220g alt meat
1 cup oil 
 5 green chillis
4 thinly sliced onions
2 tbsp ginger garlic paste 
 2 diced tomatoes 
5 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander leaves
 20 mint leaves 
1 tbsp red chilli powder
-½ tsp garam masala powder
Lemon juice extracted out of 1 whole lemon
½ cup soy / peanut curd
Salt to taste 400gm rice (small grain Zeera Samba), washed and soaked for 5 minutes

PANEER-STUFFED MOCK MEAT

Ingredients
 500gm mock meat
 1/2 tsp salt
 2 glasses water
Marination
1/4 cup hung curd, beaten
 3 tbsp cream or thick malai
 1/4 tsp salt
 1/4 tsp black salt
 1/2tsp Kashmiri mirch
 1 1/2tsp kitchen king masala
 1 tsp garam masala
 1 tbsp bhuna besan
1 tbsp ginger paste
1 tbsp garlic paste
 1/2tsp amchur powder
 3-4 cardamom seeds, crushed
 1/2tsp cinnamon powder

Stuffing
100gm paneer
1” piece ginger
 1/2 tsp salt
 2 chopped green chillies
 2 tbsp coriander
3 tbsp kaju, badam, kishmish chopped
1/2 tsp amchur powder
1 tbsp oil

 Method
Boil mock meat with some salt in pressure cooker for 2-3 whistles. Drain, squeeze and keep side.
To make batter, take maida, cornflour, salt, degi chilli and ginger-garlic-chili paste and some water in a bowl and make a thick batter and keep aside.
Cut mock meat from side. Take a bowl, add grated paneer, garam masala powder, salt, coriander and mix it well. Take mock meat and fill the paneer stuffing in middle and wrap it tightly.
 Dip stuffed mock meat into maida and cornflour batter and deep fry them. Serve with spicy mint chutney.

Shan Khowsuey

Ingredients
 100 gm rice noodles 
 1 onion chopped
 1 tsp tomato  paste 
 1+1 tsp ginger chopped 
 1+1tsp garlic chopped  
 2 basil leaves
 150 gm mock meat 
¼ cup fermented mustard greens
 1 tbsp spring onion green 
2 green chilli chopped 
1 tsp light soya
½ tbsp sambhal sauceas required sweet soya  
1/4 tsp crushed white sesame
1 tbsp crushed peanuts 
 1 tbsp silken tofu
1 tbsp  Salt to taste

Method
 Boil the noodles in boiling water for 3 to 4 mins drain and keep aside
In a wok, heat ½ tbsp of oil saute onion, garlic & ginger. Add in 750ml of water, salt and light soy and spring onion.
 In a separate wok heat oil, saute the remaining onion, ginger & garlic and  cook till brown. Add the tomato paste, pounded mock meat, basil, sambhal, green chilly cook till oil separates. 
 In a deep pasta plate, place the noodles in the centre, pour the hot prepared stock followed by mock meat and pickled mustard greens. Drizzle some sweet soy and mashed tofu.
Serve alongside pickled vegetables and some more mustard greens

