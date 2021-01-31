Elusive leopard spotted again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department officials and residents of Prestige Song of the South apartment complex spotted the elusive leopard on CCTV cameras again on early Friday morning. After this, the forest department has intensified patrolling and has installed three more cages.

Owing to the rising public pressure, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Ajai Misra has also issued orders to capture the leopard and release it in a conducive habitat. According to forest officials, the leopard was sighted around 1.30 am on Friday on the CCTV camera which had captured it earlier last week. “Though there is no direct sighting and there have been no untoward incidents, citizens are in fear and are demanding that the leopard be captured at the earliest.

We are also trying to make people understand that the animal is more scared at this moment and so has not attacked any one. It seems like it is wandering in search of food and water,” an official said. The department staffers have now kept a total of four cages at different locations with different types of baits to draw the leopard. The location of the already installed camera traps has also been changed to track the movement. “Over 15 staffers have been deployed on patrol,” the official said.