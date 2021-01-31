Kempegowda Layout to get amenities by December

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is committed to providing basic amenities to Bangalore Development Authority’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout by December for which Rs 650 crore will be released, said BDA Chairman Vishwanath on Saturday.

He said the much-awaited layout will get underground drains, drinking water, power supply and other basic amenities. He directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on facilities needed and ongoing works, within a month. The government will complete all facilities as per the RERA agreement, he added.

On Banashankari 6th Stage, he said that there has been a delay in supplying Cauvery water. A sum of Rs 168 crore is estimated for the project, of which one-third will be released to BWSSB.

He said that the Shivarama Karantha Layout is pending for a long time. As per the Supreme Court direction, a committee of three retired officials has been constituted to study the pros and cons and submit the report. They have started work.

BDA Act to be amended

Vishwanath said that many officials who join BDA retire there. Some of them are indulging in corruption which is causing a loss to BDA. To control them, the BDA Act will be amended to allow these BDA officials to be transferred to other urban development authorities.

“We will bring this amendment in the budget session. If this is enforced, officials will be transferred to other local bodies and they have to work there for three years before coming back to BDA. That too only after it is approved by the Board,” he added.