Over 6K get vaccinated in Karnataka on Saturday

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, “Those who have missed their vaccination due to personal reasons or due to apprehensions can get the shot now.

Published: 31st January 2021 06:05 AM

Covaxin the largest vaccine drive been administered to the recipients at Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

Representational Image. (File | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka achieved 6,064 (30%) of the scheduled 19,934 vaccinations on Saturday. 
Fifteen days after the roll out, Karnataka has achieved an overall 51% of its target of 6,12,194, with 3,12,251 people receiving the shot so far. 

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, “Those who have missed their vaccination due to personal reasons or due to apprehensions can get the shot now. Some hospitals have already begun giving the jab to health care workers who had missed their appointment.”

Covid vaccination will not be carried out between January 31 and February 3 due to the Pulse Polio campaign. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted in Kannada on Saturday, saying that the second dose of vaccination should be received 28 days  after the first dose of the corona vaccine, and around 14-15 days after the second dose, that is, only around 45 days after taking the first dose will the immunity build. 

In the meantime, people who have been vaccinated can become infected if they come in contact with the virus, the minister said.  Both Covishield and Covaxin are completely safe and can be taken by the public without any hesitation, he said, and appealed to people to consider only official government information, and not pay heed to rumours about corona vaccines.

