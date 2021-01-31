Police cane MLA’s men over protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped the Hosakote police station area on Saturday afternoon after supporters of Hosakote MLA Sharath Bachegowda staged a protest outside the station, alleging that their leader was “sidelined” during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of development work launched by minister MTB Nagaraj in the area.

The police tried to disperse the agitators and resorted to canning after the situation went out of control. Later, the supporters met the IGP to complain against the DySP who ordered the lathi-charge. Following this, Bachegowda, along with his supporters, marched from his office to the police station, demanding immediate action against the policemen.

Bachegowda met Superintendent of Police Ravi D Channannavar and explained the situation to him, stating that his supporters were canned unnecessarily. Later, minister Nagarajleft the area.