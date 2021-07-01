STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hiring of principals, asst profs to be done in six months: Ashwath Narayan

To a query, Narayana said that minimum marks, which is being worked out by experts, will be set for admission into engineering courses through CET.

Published: 01st July 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recruitment process to fill posts of 1,242 assistant professors and 310 principals for collages across the state will commence in 20 days, said Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayana on Wednesday.Narayana, also the Deputy Chief Minister, pointed out that the recruitment will be based on written test. The entire process will be completed in six months, he said adding that the principals were last hired in 2009 and assistant professors in 2017. 

For the post of assistant professors, the test will objective-type of 500 marks -- 100 for Kannada, 100 for English, 50 for general knowledge and 250 for optional subjects. Candidates for the post of principals will attempt an objective-type test for 100 marks, the minister said. 

To a query, Narayana said that minimum marks, which is being worked out by experts, will be set for admission into engineering courses through CET. “As of now, this will be applicable only for engineering and not for other professional courses. In case there is submission to set minimum CET marks as an eligibility parameter other professional courses, it will be considered,” he added.

DD CHANDANA LESSONS FROM JULY 5

 Benglauru: Expecting a delay in the start of physical classes for students, the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has asked all district education officials to take measures to ensure students do not miss out on Doordarshan Chandana classes, commencing July 5.   In case students do not have television sets, education officials and SDMC members have been told to ensure that students have access to classes either through their neighbours or other sources.

Parents and teachers are urged to join in to physically, mentally and emotionally strengthen students and ensure their involvement in learning activities.  Steps are being taken to broadcast videos and text via Doordarshan by experienced teachers. Telecast schedules for Classes 1-7 and 8-10 are fixed, said DSERT. Teachers have been asked to put out the timetable on the notice board and send it to parents, to ensure their wards attend classes. Teachers have also been asked to use locally available resources to make learning effective. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp