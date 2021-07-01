Hiring of principals, asst profs to be done in six months: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recruitment process to fill posts of 1,242 assistant professors and 310 principals for collages across the state will commence in 20 days, said Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayana on Wednesday.Narayana, also the Deputy Chief Minister, pointed out that the recruitment will be based on written test. The entire process will be completed in six months, he said adding that the principals were last hired in 2009 and assistant professors in 2017.

For the post of assistant professors, the test will objective-type of 500 marks -- 100 for Kannada, 100 for English, 50 for general knowledge and 250 for optional subjects. Candidates for the post of principals will attempt an objective-type test for 100 marks, the minister said.

To a query, Narayana said that minimum marks, which is being worked out by experts, will be set for admission into engineering courses through CET. “As of now, this will be applicable only for engineering and not for other professional courses. In case there is submission to set minimum CET marks as an eligibility parameter other professional courses, it will be considered,” he added.

DD CHANDANA LESSONS FROM JULY 5

Benglauru: Expecting a delay in the start of physical classes for students, the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has asked all district education officials to take measures to ensure students do not miss out on Doordarshan Chandana classes, commencing July 5. In case students do not have television sets, education officials and SDMC members have been told to ensure that students have access to classes either through their neighbours or other sources.

Parents and teachers are urged to join in to physically, mentally and emotionally strengthen students and ensure their involvement in learning activities. Steps are being taken to broadcast videos and text via Doordarshan by experienced teachers. Telecast schedules for Classes 1-7 and 8-10 are fixed, said DSERT. Teachers have been asked to put out the timetable on the notice board and send it to parents, to ensure their wards attend classes. Teachers have also been asked to use locally available resources to make learning effective.