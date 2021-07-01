Private schools seek phased start of offline classes in Karnataka

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools have urged the government to start offline classes in a phased manner. Members of the Federation of Private Schools and Colleges Management Association, Karnataka said the education department should take into account the number of students who would attend offline classes and also ensure a stringent Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

It said that with the Covid positivity rate dropping below 3 per cent, the government should start physical classes. Otherwise, it would affect the academic growth of students. “In the last 15 months, students have not seen schools, have forgotten school life and are vulnerable to various social evils,” said federation president Lokesh Talikatte on Wednesday. He sought compulsory vaccination for parents, teachers and non-teaching staff before resumption of offline classes.

Higher Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana on Tuesday said that vaccination is not made mandatory for college students and there is no minimum percentage of students to be vaccinated before reopening of colleges. But he clarified that students willing to be vaccinated will be given a chance.

The federations sought the government’s intervention to put an end to confusion over fee payment as both parents and schools faced difficulties last year. It said the midday meal scheme should be extended to private school students who are from financially poor backgrounds.It sought an objective decision on the second PUC results as different statements are coming from the government on, creating anxiety among students.

SUGGESTIONS SOUGHT ON TEXTBOOK REFORMS

Bengaluru: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Children, Youth and Sports has invited suggestions from students, teachers and experts on the ‘Reforms in Content and Design of School Textbooks’. The focus is to remove references of “unhistorical facts” and “distortions about national heroes” from textbooks, ensure equal references to all periods of Indian history and highlight the role of historical women.