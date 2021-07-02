12-year-old hangs self at home in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a Class 6 student ended his life by hanging at his house in Rajajinagar on Wednesday. Neighbours, who noticed his hanging body from their own window which faces the window of the boy’s house, alerted his mother, a domestic help, who rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was, however, declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Puneeth (name changed), son of Siddaraju, a truck driver. The family resides in a rented house, and Puneeth was studying in a private school. A senior police officer from Basaveshwaranagar police station said that the incident took place around afternoon. Puneeth and his brother, who studies in the fourth standard, were playing on the ground floor.

It is reported that Puneeth, all of a sudden, started shouting that he would go and end his life, and darted off to his residence on the first floor and hanged himself. During the preliminary investigation, police found a death note, in which he reportedly blamed one of his friends for his death.

However, he did not mention the reason which led him to take this extreme step. When police checked with the boy mentioned in the note, who is reportedly of the victim’s age group and from the same locality, they were not in touch, and the boy had gone to a relative’s house. Puneeth’s father told police that the note is suspicious, as he believes that it is not Puneeth’s handwriting.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available.You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.