Bengaluru feels heat as rains recede

BENGALURU: If you are wondering why there is a sudden rise in temperature at a time when the city should be experiencing rains, it’s because the South West Monsoon (SWM) has weakened and the skies are clear.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on June 30, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees higher than the normal temperature in June. This is also the highest temperature recorded in June this year.

In 2019, the city had recorded a maximum of 33.6 on June 10, but between 2015 and 2018, it hadremained below 32.7 degrees Celsius. On June 1, 2015, Bengaluru had recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. On June 2, 2003, the maximum had touched 38.1 degrees Celsius.

Director in-charge of IMD Bengaluru, Geeta Agnihotri, said the rise in maximum temperature has been observed since the last few days and this is because the monsoon is weak and the sky is clear. Monsoon is likely to become active after July 7 after a low-pressure system forms in the Bay of Bengal.

She added that an all-India comparision on weather also showed that the monsoon is weak due to various local factors.At present, the rainfall is because of a trough over the Comorin area and it is mostly during the night.

Also, director in-charge C S Patil said the local heating due to the clear sky is also part of the monsoon pattern. Due to the present system, rainfall will be scattered and of less intensity for the next five days. The rising temperature is a very normal factor during the break monsoon condition, he explained.