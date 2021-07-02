STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru feels heat as rains recede

Monsoon weakens, city witnesses hottest day in June this year
 

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

water, drinking water

For representational purposes  (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are wondering why there is a sudden rise in temperature at a time when the city should be experiencing rains, it’s because the South West Monsoon (SWM) has weakened and the skies are clear.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on June 30, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees higher than the normal temperature in June. This is also the highest temperature recorded in June this year.

In 2019, the city had recorded a maximum of 33.6 on June 10, but between 2015 and 2018, it hadremained below 32.7 degrees Celsius. On June 1, 2015, Bengaluru had recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. On June 2, 2003, the maximum had touched 38.1 degrees Celsius.

Director in-charge of IMD Bengaluru, Geeta Agnihotri, said the rise in maximum temperature has been observed since the last few days and this is because the monsoon is weak and the sky is clear. Monsoon is likely to become active after July 7 after a low-pressure system forms in the Bay of Bengal. 

She added that an all-India comparision on weather also showed that the monsoon is weak due to various  local factors.At present, the rainfall is because of a trough over the Comorin area and it is mostly during the night.

Also, director in-charge C S Patil said the local heating due to the clear sky is also part of the monsoon pattern. Due to the present system, rainfall will be scattered and of less intensity for the next five days. The rising temperature is a very normal factor during the break monsoon condition, he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp