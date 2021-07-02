Bengaluru zone Central tax dept celebrates GST Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Tax Bengaluru Zone on Thursday celebrated ‘Goods and Service Tax (GST) Day’ with Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Tax, Bengaluru Zone, D P Nagendra Kumar, presiding over the function.

Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized on the need for getting vaccinated and called upon the department to spread the message to eliminate vaccine hesitancy.

The Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone, Mandalika Srinivas, and President and Managing Director, Volvo Group India, Kamal Bali, were the guests of honour. Joint Commissioner, Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner (PCCO), Bengaluru, Archana Nayak, and Deputy Director, Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Bengaluru, Ashutosh Kumar, were honoured with commendation certificates by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC).