Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant apologises for DCP’s conduct

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apologising for the conduct of the DCP (Intelligence), City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has filed an affidavit in the Karnataka High Court regarding the action taken over 12 complaints received from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, under the Environment Protection Act. The complaints relate to noise pollution in the city due to use of loud speakers.

“I express my deepest regret and submit my apology for the conduct of the DCP (Intelligence). I wish to submit that the police department, being an enforcement agency, is duty-bound to enforce the law or any directions issued by the court,” Pant said in the affidavit filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj in response to the court’s directions on public interest litigation filed by Girish Bharadwaj.

Pant apologised to the court for the affidavit filed by Santosh Babu, DCP, Intelligence, Bengaluru city, during the previous hearing. The DCP had stated in the affidavit that the noise regulation rules, drafted in 2000, need to be amended considering that the noise levels exceeded the limit due to traffic, instead of taking action on the complaints referred by the Pollution Control Board. The jurisdictional police had failed to act on complaints.

Taking serious exception to this, the court had directed Pant to file an affidavit explaining the conduct of the DCP. Accordingly, Pant filed the affidavit expressing regret for the conduct of the DCP and explaining the action taken on complaints now.

On the conduct of the police who have failed to act against noise pollution complaints, Pant stated that all the Station House Officers were instructed to implement the provisions under Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and file complaints under Section 15 of the Environmental Protection Act, in the event of violation of rules.

He further stated that the private complaints have been filed by the jurisdictional Assistant Commissioners of Police against the administrators of religious centres for using loud speakers exceeding the limit, before ACMM Courts under Section 200 of CrPC.

According to him, the private complaints were filed against mosques at Jayanagar 4th Block, Girinagar, Wilson Garden, Hebbal, JC Nagar, Vijayanagar, BTM Layout 2nd Stage, and a temple at Kamala Nagar Market. An inquiry conducted on the anonymous complaint revealed that no noise pollution was noticed at a church in Rajajinagar, Pant said.

He also stated that the police personnel have been imparted training about operating Noise Monitoring Equipment by experts of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and all the Law and Order police stations were provided with noise level measuring equipment to take necessary action. Taking note of this, the court directed Pant to file an additional affidavit enclosing the copy of the order which authorised the ACPs to file complaints over noise pollution and whether sufficient noise measuring meters are available in the city.