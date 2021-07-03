STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant apologises for DCP’s conduct

Informs HC that all SHOs are instructed to act against noise regulations violators

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant (File Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apologising for the conduct of the DCP (Intelligence), City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has filed an affidavit in the Karnataka High Court regarding the action taken over 12 complaints received from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, under the Environment Protection Act. The complaints relate to noise pollution in the city due to use of loud speakers.

“I express my deepest regret and submit my apology for the conduct of the DCP (Intelligence). I wish to submit that the police department, being an enforcement agency, is duty-bound to enforce the law or any directions issued by the court,” Pant said in the affidavit filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj in response to the court’s directions on public interest litigation filed by Girish Bharadwaj.

Pant apologised to the court for the affidavit filed by Santosh Babu, DCP, Intelligence, Bengaluru city, during the previous hearing. The DCP had stated in the affidavit that the noise regulation rules, drafted in 2000, need to be amended considering that the noise levels exceeded the limit due to traffic, instead of taking action on the complaints referred by the Pollution Control Board. The jurisdictional police had failed to act on complaints.

Taking serious exception to this, the court had directed Pant to file an affidavit explaining the conduct of the DCP. Accordingly, Pant filed the affidavit expressing regret for the conduct of the DCP and explaining the action taken on complaints now.

On the conduct of the police who have failed to act against noise pollution complaints, Pant stated that all the Station House Officers were instructed to implement the provisions under Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and file complaints under Section 15 of the Environmental Protection Act, in the event of violation of rules. 

He further stated that the private complaints have been filed by the jurisdictional Assistant Commissioners of Police against the administrators of religious centres for using loud speakers exceeding the limit, before ACMM Courts under Section 200 of CrPC. 

According to him, the private complaints were filed against mosques at Jayanagar 4th Block, Girinagar, Wilson Garden, Hebbal, JC Nagar, Vijayanagar, BTM Layout 2nd Stage, and a temple at Kamala Nagar Market. An inquiry conducted on the anonymous complaint revealed that no noise pollution was noticed at a church in Rajajinagar, Pant said. 

He also stated that the police personnel have been imparted training about operating Noise Monitoring Equipment by experts of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and all the Law and Order police stations were provided with noise level measuring equipment to take necessary action. Taking note of this, the court directed Pant to file an additional affidavit enclosing the copy of the order which authorised the ACPs to file complaints over noise pollution and whether sufficient noise measuring meters are available in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Pant
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp