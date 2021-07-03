STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sriramulu distances himself from aide accused in cheating case

Sriramulu told the media that he was not informed about the development earlier.

Published: 03rd July 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Friday distanced himself from his personal assistant Rajanna, a day after the latter’s arrest by the Central Crime Branch police based on a complaint by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra. In his complaint, Vijayendra had alleged that Rajanna had misused his name to cheat people.

Sriramulu told the media that he was not informed about the development earlier. He said Rajanna was known to him, but was not his personal assistant. “I will speak to the CM and Vijayendra,” he added. “Since the mattter is under probe, it may be inappropriate for me to speak on this, but no one should misuse anyone’s name,” Sriramulu said.  

Vijayendra said he did not want to harm Sriramulu’s reputation, but had filed the complaint to protect himself from a ‘conman’. He alleged that his name was being used for illegalities. Vijayendra took to Twitter to say that people have to be careful not to misuse his or the minister’s name. “While in public life, we cannot doubt those seeking aid. But we cannot afford to be careless. Trouble is often compounded by fraudsters who misuse the name. It is also used by the opponents as a tool to defame.” 

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “If Sriramulu supports those indulging in corruption, it shows that what the PA was doing was known to him.’’Meanwhile, an investigation officer told TNIE that Rajanna’s voice sample has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to cross-check with the audio clips. “Rajanna has been released. He has been asked to appear before the CCB whenever necessary,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Sriramulu
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp