Sriramulu distances himself from aide accused in cheating case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Friday distanced himself from his personal assistant Rajanna, a day after the latter’s arrest by the Central Crime Branch police based on a complaint by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra. In his complaint, Vijayendra had alleged that Rajanna had misused his name to cheat people.

Sriramulu told the media that he was not informed about the development earlier. He said Rajanna was known to him, but was not his personal assistant. “I will speak to the CM and Vijayendra,” he added. “Since the mattter is under probe, it may be inappropriate for me to speak on this, but no one should misuse anyone’s name,” Sriramulu said.

Vijayendra said he did not want to harm Sriramulu’s reputation, but had filed the complaint to protect himself from a ‘conman’. He alleged that his name was being used for illegalities. Vijayendra took to Twitter to say that people have to be careful not to misuse his or the minister’s name. “While in public life, we cannot doubt those seeking aid. But we cannot afford to be careless. Trouble is often compounded by fraudsters who misuse the name. It is also used by the opponents as a tool to defame.”

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “If Sriramulu supports those indulging in corruption, it shows that what the PA was doing was known to him.’’Meanwhile, an investigation officer told TNIE that Rajanna’s voice sample has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to cross-check with the audio clips. “Rajanna has been released. He has been asked to appear before the CCB whenever necessary,” the officer said.