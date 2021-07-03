Upload info of trees in the backyard

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens can now upload information about trees on their properties or anywhere around them on the tree census application.The Bengaluru Tree Census App, which was unveiled by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on June 30, is now available on Play Store and all IOS platforms for citizens to download.

Chief Conservator of Forests Venkatesh said that the application has been developed in such a way that citizens can upload information easily, which include GPS readings, tree measurement, species and any other details. The voluntary declaration process from citizens will now help in the census. According to the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, a tree is defined as one which has a girth of 27.5 cm at least.

The Bengaluru Urban division Forest Department is responsible for trees in private properties. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike forest division are responsible for trees on road sides, parks and gardens.

Venkatesh said work on census started six months back, but it is taking long as GPS location of every tree with its girth is being documented.