Upskilling courses a hit among professionals

BENGALURU: With a number of upskilling courses flooding the learning market, one is left wondering if taking one up really makes a difference. However, a study of more than 1,000 employees across entry, mid and senior levels from 11 sectors has found that 53% felt that upskilling has influenced their salary hike.The survey was conducted by TeamLease EdTech that helps universities launch, run and manage their own online programmes. It also revealed that four out of five respondents who shifted to a new job role, attributed the movement to a better opportunity with their upskilling efforts.

Respondents were majorly from financial services, healthcare, retail, information technology, educational services, e-commerce, among other sectors.Up-skilling also helped a significant number of employees to shift to a better job role. This trend was supported by 84% of employees who took the survey. “More than 75% of the employed people whom we surveyed, took at least one up-skilling programme during the pandemic,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

With industries going through unexpected and unparalleled shifts, Rooj said that employees have been on the edge about their jobs, increments and growth. “However, interestingly, many employees considered this as an opportunity and focused on their learning,” he added.Employees opting for upskilling courses mostly did so for better opportunities/salary upgrades; new job roles and fear of job loss, more than to improve soft skills or shift to a new industry or improve technical skills.

A large majority of the 48% who switched their jobs reported to have gotten an increment in pay package of up to 35%, as per Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President, TeamLease Edtech.Whereas, 53 per cent of the respondents said that they took up a course for a better salary.The study also threw light on the development that employees are taking ownership of their own upskilling. Almost three out of four people up-skilling themselves were hoping to get better roles at workplaces.