STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Watch out for those coming from outside Karnataka: BBMP chief

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday cautioned citizens to be careful about people coming from outside.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a girl at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru on Friday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday cautioned citizens to be careful about people coming from outside. “They can report such cases to us and mobile testing teams will be sent for sample collection,” he said. As per government directives, those coming from other listed states like Maharashtra, should carry a negative RT-PCR report, he said, and added that the community needs to get involved in controlling the virus.

On the issue of phones of those testing positive being switched off even after two-three months, he told the media that there are such cases, but there is nothing to worry as the virus cannot stay that long. Gupta said that many people are seeking more relaxations and permission for opening more commercial establishments, but the virus still prevails and there is a need to be careful. “Discussion on opening of markets is still going on and people will have to wait,” he added.

He said that permission for some businesses like flowers, fruits and others in Chickpet and other such CBD areas, has been given. While some relaxations could be given for opening of malls with strict restrictions, opening theatres will still not be possible, as they are closed spaces and pose more risk, he pointed out.

Gupta said that the Delta variant is more predominant and noted that during genome sequencing of samples, 20 per cent of them were found to be Delta variants. “Wearing a mask, if possible a double mask, should be done for safety,” he added.

Pertaining to the weekend and night curfews, he said that until government orders are issued, they will continue. On handling cases of multiple fungus among patients at Indira Gandhi Hospital, Gupta said that discussion with experts and doctors are on and, based on their recommendations, action will be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp