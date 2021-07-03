Watch out for those coming from outside Karnataka: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday cautioned citizens to be careful about people coming from outside. “They can report such cases to us and mobile testing teams will be sent for sample collection,” he said. As per government directives, those coming from other listed states like Maharashtra, should carry a negative RT-PCR report, he said, and added that the community needs to get involved in controlling the virus.

On the issue of phones of those testing positive being switched off even after two-three months, he told the media that there are such cases, but there is nothing to worry as the virus cannot stay that long. Gupta said that many people are seeking more relaxations and permission for opening more commercial establishments, but the virus still prevails and there is a need to be careful. “Discussion on opening of markets is still going on and people will have to wait,” he added.

He said that permission for some businesses like flowers, fruits and others in Chickpet and other such CBD areas, has been given. While some relaxations could be given for opening of malls with strict restrictions, opening theatres will still not be possible, as they are closed spaces and pose more risk, he pointed out.

Gupta said that the Delta variant is more predominant and noted that during genome sequencing of samples, 20 per cent of them were found to be Delta variants. “Wearing a mask, if possible a double mask, should be done for safety,” he added.

Pertaining to the weekend and night curfews, he said that until government orders are issued, they will continue. On handling cases of multiple fungus among patients at Indira Gandhi Hospital, Gupta said that discussion with experts and doctors are on and, based on their recommendations, action will be taken.