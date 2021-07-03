STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zero tolerance towards land encroachers near lakes: Special commissioner

He requested citizens to be watchful and alert the BBMP if they find any encroachments, which will be cleared immediately.

Bengaluru lake encroachment

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reddy Shankar Babu, special commissioner, lakes and real estate, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, on Friday said those encroaching lakes or any other government property will not be spared. He requested citizens to be watchful and alert the BBMP if they find any encroachments, which will be cleared immediately.

During an encroachment clearance drive at Varanasi (Jinketimmanahalli) Lake in Mahadevapura zone, he said that every government land, especially lakes, have been documented and anyone putting up even a small shed will not be spared. Directions have been issued to all engineers and staffers not to wait for court orders and to clear encroachments immediately. Protecting all water bodies is part of the state government plan to improve the city’s living condition and recharge groundwater table.

The BBMP, along with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, cleared 12 houses built on 1.06 acres and fenced the entire lake spread across 8.24 acres. Bescom had disconnected power supply to these houses on Thursday. The area recovered is worth Rs 30,05,064, BBMP officials said. The lake is being rejuvenated under Chief Minister’s Nava Nagarothana grant of Rs 300 lakh and so far, 45 per cent of the works are completed. 

Restoration work begins

Restoration works of 24.33-acre Channsandra lake in survey number 32, will start soon. All encroachment survey will be done by BBMP.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp