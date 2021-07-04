‘Bug hotels’ created at Turahalli, Kadugodi tree parks

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Hey! Let’s catch up at a hotel,’ used to be the common phrase for people meeting their friends and relatives. Now, this is the language insects speak at Kadugodi and Turahalli tree parks, where the forest department has set up exclusive ‘hotels’ for the bugs.

The insect hotels have become a hit not just with conservationists, entomologists, ornithologists and zoologists, but also citizens. These spacious, luxurious, naturally ventilated and light-controlled spaces have become a safe haven for insects to roost and breed. These hotels have also become ideal feeding grounds for birds, and become complete biodiversity centres, drawing citizens, especially children, to see and learn. But as bugs like it quiet, there is a big board hung, ‘Do not disturb’.

The first such bug hotel was created at the Bannerghatta Biological Park for butterflies, moths and other insects. It is a small one. It was then replicated with some minor modifications at Turahalli Tree Park. Now, it has been further improvised and expanded at Kadugodi Tree Park, making it the largest such attraction in the city.

“The insect hotel has been created with bamboo, wood, bricks, Mangaluru tiles and other leftover items. Just like any hotel, where one wants to relax and enjoy, this is an ideal space for insects. Bees, wasps, moths and other insects can be seen here,” said Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests S S Ravishankar.

The bug hotel at Turahalli is around three feet high and five feet long, while at Kadugodi it is seven-and-a-half-feet tall and four feet wide. They are located in the interior portion of the parks to minimise disturbance. To ensure there is sufficient moisture in the hay, sprinklers have been installed, an official said.

The forest department is now getting inquiries from citizens to replicate them at their farmhouses or resorts. The officials pointed out that the idea is not to make it a tourist attraction, but to conserve and enhance biodiversity.