Incentives for immunity: Bengaluru-based business establishments take vaccine route to keep their brand presence active

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : There’s more than just one incentive to take the Covid-19 vaccine, show Bengaluru establishments which are wooing people to take the jab if they haven’t already.

It’s a win-win situation with set-ups keen to keep their brand presence active, especially after the second wave Covid 19 has wreaked havoc on their business.

For example, Misu on St Marks Road and Lucky Chan in Indiranagar, which are offering one free dish for one shot of the vaccine and two free dishes for two shots of the vaccine.

“The offer starts from today and is only for dine-in customers. The lowest priced item will be discounted from the bill depending upon the number of shots the guest has got,” says Amit Ahuja, managing director of AA Hospitality that operates both the outlets.

Restaurants have significantly been impacted due to the lockdown. But Amrut Mehta, director of Little Italy, feels that ‘vaccine incentives’ is their way to encourage people to stay safe.

The Italian joint is offering free pizza per delivery to vaccinated customers. One has to reach out to the restaurant’s page on Instagram, send their vaccine certificate and avail a coupon for a free pizza.

“Starting May, we have offered 500 free pizzas in India. In Bengaluru alone, we delivered around 200 of them. This shows more people are getting vaccinated which is a good sign. Not just them, we are also providing free pizzas to customers who have donated plasma,” says Mehta, who has decided to keep this offer till the end of July.

Meanwhile, Humus, a wholesale vegetable market in JP Nagar, is offering a kilo of tomatoes free of cost, upon the confirmation message of the vaccine dose.

“Usually tomatoes are the most used commodity in cooking, so we decided to offer them for free. Moreover, it is important to encourage more and more customers to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. We are planning to keep this offer effective for the next two weeks,” says Girish Kumar, co-founder, Humus.

Making that morning cup of coffee sweeter is Bonhomia World, a gourmet coffee and tea brand in Bengaluru, which is waiving off 20 per cent on their coffee and coffee products to vaccinated clients.

“We are sending e-mailers to our existing customers about this offer and requesting them to send their vaccine certificates to avail the discount,” says Suresh Narasimha, an invester in the brand.

Books have kept many sane during the lockdown, and Just Books, an online book rental service, is offering a discount on their subscription to members who are vaccinated.

“We started offering a 10 per cent discount on subscription fees to our vaccinated members. Since most of our customers are youngsters, we want to encourage them to take the vaccination,” says Prashanth Achar, COO, JustBooks.

“Moreover, we are also offering one month of free subscription to Covid 19 warriors and a flat 50 per cent discount on subscription as well,” he adds.