Lockdown woes: Chettinad cotton saree weavers face COVID-19 heat as demand falls

A month ago, Bharathy Harish, head of Madhurya Creations, a revival boutique in south Bengaluru, got a call from a distressed weaver, pleading that something be done to help them out.

Published: 04th July 2021 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Just five years ago, the Chettinad cotton sarees won the ‘India Handloom’ tag for its unique designs and identity. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: "Akka, we don’t have money to purchase milk or vegetables. We have a stockpile of sarees, but we haven’t been able to sell them.”

Harish and her team swung into action, reaching out to individuals, impressing upon them the help they will render by purchasing a Chettinad cotton saree woven by weavers in Tamil Nadu.  

“What the weavers now require are bulk orders to have their looms retained and come out with new ones for the upcoming festivals,” says Harish, whose boutique that supports more than 1,000 weaver families across India, is reaching out to people who can help place orders for Chettinad cotton sarees, for sailing the weavers across the rough waters.

Chettinad cotton sarees

Just five years ago, the Chettinad cotton sarees won the ‘India Handloom’ tag for its unique designs and identity from the Union Ministry of Handlooms and Textiles, after passing through five rigorous quality tests to earn the branding.

“Let alone the sad history of how the powerloom threw handloom weavers out of their jobs, the latest blow to the weavers’ community is the pandemic that has denied them their usual share of orders during the last one year. Until the lockdown, there were retailers who would purchase in large numbers. But with everything having come to a standstill, it has been hard for us to make bulk purchases either,” Harish explains. 

The Chettinad cotton sarees that are normally sold for Rs 1600+ are now being sold by the weavers for Rs 890 (including delivery charges).

“Their monthly household needs come upto about Rs 5,000, but it has become hard for them to make ends meet. During pre-Covid times, they would turn servers at weddings, which would give them some additional income,” she says.

The biggest challenge that Harish is facing at the moment is logistics.

“Second, weavers in villages don’t have access to the best technology to take high-quality photographs.  So, buyers will not be able to choose the colour of the sarees but can only select the quantity. The weavers will send sarees in a mix of colours,” Harish says, adding that the sarees are available in vibrant tones, don’t run colour or shrink after washing.

“We’re hoping that this initiative will help weavers get back on their feet in a month or two,” she adds. 

For details, log onto the Madhurya Creations website.

