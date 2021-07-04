Non-bailable cases for misbehaving with marshals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday announced the formation of 54 teams of marshals to ensure that citizens follow Covid norms, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that non-bailable cases will be filed against anyone ill-treating or misbehaving with marshals, or not following the said norms.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting between police and BBMP officials, Pant said marshals and Covid warriors cannot be ill-treated. Anyone who misbehaves with them will be dealt with sternly, hotels and commercial establishments will be closed down, and citizens also will not be spared.

Several measures are under way to stop the virus spread in the city. The police will work in tandem with the marshals, he added. The coordination meeting was held in connection with the implementation of Covid-19 rules. Gupta said that while cases have come down from 20,000 to 600-700, on a daily basis, it can be contained further if citizens follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The teams, which will comprise of four marshals each, have been formed to penalise those not following Covid norms, such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distance. Each team will visit and regulate highly crowded areas. Also, areas where rules are generally being flouted the most, will be visited by senior zonal officials, health officers and notices will be issued, and such places will be consequently locked down.