Shuchi Mitras to have ID cards soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following Indore’s model, BBMP will soon deploy more Shuchi Mitras (citizens cleanliness volunteers) and issue them identity cards. BBMP Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Sarfaraz Khan said around 200 Mitras are needed.

They play an important role in maintaining cleanliness and creating awareness among citizens. The ID cards will give them power to stop those littering on roads or any other place. “At the moment, if a Suchi Mitra stops a citizen from littering, people argue and no one takes them seriously. But with ID cards, there will be a change in attitude,” he said.

Khan was speaking to TNIE after holding a meeting with resident welfare associations and other BBMP ward committees on preparing a list of Do and Don’ts for Shuchi Mitras, the role they should play, and the road map ahead to ensure there is cleanliness in the city.

Khan said a target of one month has been set to complete the identification and listing of Mitras, prepare the works ahead for ward committees and zonal committees for solid waste management and citizens meeting. They will also be assigned to wards, after which the ID cards will be formally distributed to them. He also directed officials to prepare the schedule for ward committee and zonal meetings so that there are no clashes with dates and citizens have the opportunity to review the work and give their inputs.