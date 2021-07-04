STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shuchi Mitras to have ID cards soon

Following Indore’s model, BBMP will soon deploy more Shuchi Mitras (citizens cleanliness volunteers) and issue them identity cards.

Published: 04th July 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following Indore’s model, BBMP will soon deploy more Shuchi Mitras (citizens cleanliness volunteers) and issue them identity cards. BBMP Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Sarfaraz Khan said around 200 Mitras are needed.

They play an important role in maintaining cleanliness and creating awareness among citizens. The ID cards will give them power to stop those littering on roads or any other place. “At the moment, if a Suchi Mitra stops a citizen from littering, people argue and no one takes them seriously. But with ID cards, there will be a change in attitude,” he said. 

Khan was speaking to TNIE after holding a meeting with resident welfare associations and other BBMP ward committees on preparing a list of Do and Don’ts for Shuchi Mitras, the role they should play, and the road map ahead to ensure there is cleanliness in the city.

Khan said a target of one month has been set to complete the identification and listing of Mitras, prepare the works ahead for ward committees and zonal committees for solid waste management and citizens meeting. They will also be assigned to wards, after which the ID cards will be formally distributed to them. He also directed officials to prepare the schedule for ward committee and zonal meetings so that there are no clashes with dates and citizens have the opportunity to review the work and give their inputs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Shuchi Mitra
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp