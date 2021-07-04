Tune of change

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The second wave of Covid-19 brought with it doom, gloom and misery. Recognising this, the makers of a new Kannada song hope their track will provide the ray of hope in these times. Called Parapancha, the track features vocals by Karthik Gubbi, better known as Gubbi, lyrics by Vinay Pampapathi and music composed by Dasharath Kumar.

Karthik Gubbi, rapper

Pic Credits: Rajesh Kawde

“The song captures everything that I’ve understood during this time,” says Pampapathi, a city-based filmmaker who is currently working on an upcoming Kannada film called Ramana Avatara. “It’s about living happily with whatever one has. Be happy and keep everyone happy. It’s a small life, after all. Who knows if we will get tomorrow or not,” he adds.

Agrees Gubbi, who says the song is all about keeping humanity alive right now. “Especially given the chaos of the pandemic and the shortage and scams related to hospital infrastructure like beds,” says the musician, who will have two new EPs coming out in the next few months.

The lyrics (which explore different topics like asking for help in difficult times, facing an atmosphere of negativity and the need to spread love) took Pampapathi just a week to write, following which Kumar took 15 days to come up with the music. Gubbi then went ahead and recorded the song in his home studio, and it was finally released the past weekend.

“This entire project was a collaboration of time and talent,” says Pampapathi. The trio wanted the message to reign supreme and hence collectively pooled in with their skills instead of relying on external resources that would require additional money. For instance, the video editing and VFX was carried out by Pampapathi whereas mastering was done by Kumar. “This was good because we also got a chance to learn and fill in the gaps that I was lacking in. We never expected to make any revenue from the song anyway. The intention was to just spread the message that we shouldn’t lose any hope now,” says Pampa-pathi.