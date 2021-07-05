STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru cylinder explosion: After worker’s death, cops book case against firm

The deceased was identified as Dinesh M, a resident of Parappana Agrahara, who had come to decorate the apartment with balloons, for a birthday celebration.

Published: 05th July 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:10 AM

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Police on Sunday registered a case of negligence against Party.com, a firm which organises parties, after one worker died and another was injured, when a helium cylinder exploded in an apartment premises in Ashok Nagar on Saturday evening. 

The company did not provide any safety gear to the workers, it is alleged.

One of the residents had organised a surprise birthday bash.

“A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 7.45pm in an apartment on Langford Road, and one of the residents had “a plan to celebrate her male friend’s birthday. She had ordered balloons on Party.com, and Dinesh and his assistant Mahadev came to decorate 200 balloons. The birthday boy, who was in a hotel, did not turn up due to the mishap.”

He had kept the cylinder on his scooter Dinesh was filling the balloons near the entrance and while filling them with helium.

When it exploded, Dinesh sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while Mahadev suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid.

The duo was not following scientific methods to fill the balloons, police said.  

Investigations are on and action will be initiated soon.

The body was handed over to the family on Sunday after the postmortem, and a notice will be issued to the company on Monday, the police officer added.

