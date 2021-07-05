STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Jab 80 per cent adults by September-end: DK Shivakumar challenges Karnataka government

Insisting that the State government had fully vaccinated only seven per cent of the adult population, Shivakumar said the Congress alone had administered one lakh doses of the vaccine for free. 

Published: 05th July 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC President D K Shivakumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Sunday threw a challenge to the government to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population in three months.

Insisting that the State government had vaccinated only 7 per cent of the adult population with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, Shivakumar said the Congress alone had administered 1 lakh doses of the vaccine for free. 

“Experts are predicting that the third wave will hit us by October. However, if we fully vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population by September-end, there may be no third wave. Even if there is, it will be very mild. That’s why I’m asking the Karnataka government if it is up for this challenge,” Shivakumar said. 

The Congress has been on a statewide free vaccination and ration kit distribution initiative.

“The government should stop talking about how many doses it has given. What matters is a double dose. With a single dose, there is very little protection. Studies from Mumbai, London, New York are all saying that two doses will save us,” he was quoted as saying.

Shivakumar said he will also present a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala, stating that if the government fails to vaccinate 80 per cent of adults before September-end, it will be responsible for the third wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp