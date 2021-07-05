Jab 80 per cent adults by September-end: DK Shivakumar challenges Karnataka government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Sunday threw a challenge to the government to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population in three months.

Insisting that the State government had vaccinated only 7 per cent of the adult population with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, Shivakumar said the Congress alone had administered 1 lakh doses of the vaccine for free.

“Experts are predicting that the third wave will hit us by October. However, if we fully vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population by September-end, there may be no third wave. Even if there is, it will be very mild. That’s why I’m asking the Karnataka government if it is up for this challenge,” Shivakumar said.

The Congress has been on a statewide free vaccination and ration kit distribution initiative.

“The government should stop talking about how many doses it has given. What matters is a double dose. With a single dose, there is very little protection. Studies from Mumbai, London, New York are all saying that two doses will save us,” he was quoted as saying.

Shivakumar said he will also present a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala, stating that if the government fails to vaccinate 80 per cent of adults before September-end, it will be responsible for the third wave.