3-year-old Dubai girl beats cancer, regains vision in Bengaluru hospital

During treatment here, she was administered the BiTE (Blinatumomab) monoclonal antibodies for over a month.

Cancer, Breast Cancer

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After losing her vision to Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, a form of blood cancer, which had spread to the brain, a three-year-old girl from Dubai was able to see again, thanks to doctors in Bengaluru. The patient had started losing vision in both her eyes while under treatment at a hospital in Dubai. Her family had sought medical help from international experts, but her condition continued to deteriorate. Finally, she was brought to the Fortis Cancer Institute in Bengaluru. 

During treatment here, she was administered the BiTE (Blinatumomab) monoclonal antibodies for over a month. The BiTE immunotherapy is a complex process that destroys cancer cells and is not a common form of treatment. The imported IV injection alone costs Rs 20 lakh.

Explaining how it works, Dr Mangesh P Kamath, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospital, said that the BiTE immunotherapy controls the cancer and prevents further damage to the eye. “The T-lymphocytes are immune cells in the body that fights infection. BiTE molecules attach cancer cells to T-cells to destroy them. Abroad, this treatment costs $70,000,” he added. The BiTE was administered along with chemotherapy inside the eye, and radiation near the optic nerve was given, which helped her regain full vision in the right eye and partial vision in the left eye, Dr Mangesh said. “After this, as her sister was a perfect match, we conducted a bone marrow transplant to repopulate normal cells. It takes two weeks to generate normal cells and immuno-suppressants were given so that her body does not reject the donor bone marrow.” 

The entire process took 3.5 to 4 months, including chemotherapy, BiTE immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant. The child is currently free of blood cancer and is able to see clearly. It has been two months since the transplant and she is leading a normal life today.Dr Manish Mattoo, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “The patient’s age was a big challenge, but our doctors, employing a multi-disciplinary approach, carried out the procedure successfully.”

