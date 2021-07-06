45:45:10 formula for PU II students, HC told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday placed a 45:45:10 formula to evaluate Second PU students and placed it before the Karnataka High Court on Monday.As per the formula, 45 per cent for SSLC/equivalent exam marks, 45 per cent for first PU marks and 10 per cent for Second PU internal assessment marks will be considered to assess 5,92,816 regular students or freshers.Accepting the formula, a division bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Hanchate Sanjeevkumar directed the government to declare the results before July 31, 2021.

The government informed the high court that it has decided to pass all the repeaters, including private candidates who had failed the last year’s Second PU exams. There are 76,387 repeaters and they have been classified into three categories — those who wish to improve their previous results, those who appeared as regular/fresher candidates, but did not score minimum passing marks in one or more subjects and those who appeared in the previous Second PU exams, but did not obtain minimum passing marks in one or more subjects.

Those repeaters who are not satisfied with their earlier marks can appear for the Second PU examination to be conducted once the pandemic situation eases. Others will be promoted with minimum passing marks along with 5 per cent grace marks.

If private students have already appeared for Second PU exam and failed in one or more subjects, they will be promoted with minimum passing marks along with 5 per cent grace marks.But private candidates — 17,477 such students — who have directly enrolled for the PU II exam will have to appear for an exam to be conducted by the PU Education Department. This is because there is no data to take into consideration for the promotion of such students. The HC said the exam should be conducted by August 31 and results declared by September 20, 2021 to allow such students to catch up.

BU students oppose writing two sem exams in one month

Benglauru: Students of Bangalore University have asked officials to reconsider the decision to hold examinations of two semesters in one month. They demanded only one exam to be held. They sought two doses of vaccination before offline classes and examinations are held. Students said they were put under unwanted stress just after they complete their fourth semester classes and are expected to prepare for third semester examinations. This leaves little time to prepare for the fourth semester.