STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

45:45:10 formula for PU II students, HC told

State government decides to pass all repeaters, pvt candidates; court says exam must be conducted by Aug 31

Published: 06th July 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

While the state claims it has catered to lakhs of students who were earlier in private schools, there is no evidence of infrastructure being built or teachers being recruited

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday placed a 45:45:10 formula to evaluate Second PU students and placed it before the Karnataka High Court on Monday.As per the formula, 45 per cent for SSLC/equivalent exam marks, 45 per cent for first PU marks and 10 per cent for Second PU internal assessment marks will be considered to assess 5,92,816 regular students or freshers.Accepting the formula, a division bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Hanchate Sanjeevkumar directed the government to declare the results before July 31, 2021.

The government informed the high court that it has decided to pass all the repeaters, including private candidates who had failed the last year’s Second PU exams. There are 76,387 repeaters and they have been classified into three categories — those who wish to improve their previous results, those who appeared as regular/fresher candidates, but did not score minimum passing marks in one or more subjects and those who appeared in the previous Second PU exams, but did not obtain minimum passing marks in one or more subjects.

Those repeaters who are not satisfied with their earlier marks can appear for the Second PU examination to be conducted once the pandemic situation eases. Others will be promoted with minimum passing marks along with 5 per cent grace marks.

If private students have already appeared for Second PU exam and failed in one or more subjects, they will be promoted with minimum passing marks along with 5 per cent grace marks.But private candidates — 17,477 such students — who have directly enrolled for the PU II exam will have to appear for an exam to be conducted by the PU Education Department. This is because there is no data to take into consideration for the promotion of such students. The HC said the exam should be conducted by August 31 and results declared by September 20, 2021 to allow such students to catch up.

BU students oppose writing two sem exams in one month
Benglauru: Students of Bangalore University have asked officials to reconsider the decision to hold examinations of two semesters in one month. They demanded only one exam to be held. They sought two doses of vaccination before offline classes and examinations are held. Students said they were put under unwanted stress just after they complete their fourth semester classes and are expected to prepare for third semester examinations. This leaves little time to prepare for the fourth semester.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court PU students
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp