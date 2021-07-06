Amping it up with ruffles

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fashion trends come and go, but ruffles, since the 19th century, have been a constant. These flowing frills somehow manage to take an outfit to another level, in both casual and party wear. Considering that they make a bold statement, most prefer pastels for ruffles. But there are risk-takers who’d love to flaunt this in flashy reds, pinks and even greens. If stitched right and accessorised elegantly, the wearer can make heads turn and eyes pop. Varun Chakkilam, known for showcasing his bridal collection at the Lakme Fashion Week, takes us through the history of ruffles.

“The origin of ruffles began in the 19th century when mercenary soldiers wore a lot of layers of fabric. This look is said to have become popular as it symbolised a soldier’s return from war. Dramatic and theatrical, ruffles have bridged costume design and high fashion, making them one of the most historically rich trends of the summer.

During the Elizabethan era, ruffles were ruffs, an accessory that was stiffened with starch and wire, giving the wearer the effect of a straighter posture,” he says. Dipti Mrinalini, a sustainable fashion designer and entrepreneur, says, ruffles cut through the wire fabric and are not straight, which adds more stretch to it and gives a lot of bounce to the outfit. “Ruffles look great on the hem of crop tops, skirts, dupattas and sarees.

They are a delicate detail that one can add to a garment,” she says, adding that ruffles were more popular on the international run away last year as compared to 2021. “This year has been more about straight silhouettes and pajamas. Nevertheless, I’ve seen ruffles mostly used in chiffons, georgettes, nets and silks. Embroidery also tends to complement it,” she says. If you are planning to wear a ruffle-hemmed outfit, pair it with delicate jewellery. The style looks great on skirts. “This is a Spanish influence. Pair the skirt with an offshoulder top or a crisp buttondown shirt. It complements the drama of the skirt. A simple tank top with junk or silver jewellery would look stunning,” says Mrinalini.

Always pair a ruffled outfit with a plain separate, this will draw more attention to the details of the frills. Fashion designer Sonaakshi Raaj, who has styled Tollywood beauty Tammanha, also helps us understand how one can look classy in a ruffle outfit. “They need something more fitting and structured to go with them. For instance, if you wear a saree which has a ruffle pallu, pair it with a nicely fitted blouse,” she says.