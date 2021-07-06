Bengaluru police arrest eight in three drug cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The City police, probing three separate drugs cases, have arrested eight suspects. In the first instance, Madiwala police arrested four persons, and seized hash oil and other articles worth over Rs 1.85 crore. Investigation revealed that the contraband was sourced from Visakhapatnam. Anees (29), a resident of Bettadasanapura in Electronics City who hailed from Kozhikode in Kerala; Lokesh (35), Mohankumar alias Agastya (23), both residents of Koramangala; and Zabi (24) of Guddadahalli have been arrested.

“They were found in possession of a huge amount of hashish oil and 4 kg of ganja. An SUV that they used to smuggle the drugs from Visakhapatnam and the contraband was seized, together valued at Rs 1,85,90,000,” police added.In another case, Annapoorneshwari Nagar police intercepted two persons -- Appanna and Subramani -- who were allegedly smuggling ganja in a car and seized 110 kg of the same. The accused were bringing the contraband from Devanahalli to Ullal, when they were intercepted near Nagarabavi BDA complex on the Outer Ring Road on Sunday afternoon. The car and a dagger were also seized, and the total worth of all the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh,” the

police said.

In yet another case, Govindapura police arrested two Africans, including a woman, and recovered 55 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.70 lakh. The police also discovered that the two lacked valid documents, and were staying illegally in India.