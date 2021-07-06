Biodiversity board suggests relook at Singanayakanahalli lake project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The minor irrigation department should take a relook at the Singanayakanahalli lake project and look at alternative routes, said Ananth Hegde Ashisara, chairman of Karnataka Biodiversity Board.He said though the lake does not fall under BBMP limits, it was discussed as a resolution at the biodiversity board meeting with BBMP and experts. It was also said that the minor irrigation department should take a relook at the proposal it has made and not axe down 6,316 trees as proposed.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting on Monday, Ashisara told The New Indian Express that it was directed to BBMP to create a biodiversity register not just of the city, but of every ward. Focus should be given to lakes and wetlands conservation. It was also highlighted that minimal usage of concrete should be done while rejuvenating water bodies.

Forest department, biodiversity board and BBMP should coordinate and hold meetings pertaining to all forest related issues, along with local interaction. Success stories in conservation and lake conservation management should be incorporated. Ashisara said that a participatory approach is required for the improvement of biodiversity.

He added that last year also a meeting on biodiversity register was held and it was the first meeting. That time it was told to identify unique places and natural patches, document and protect them. Now, the same things were repeated to the BBMP, he said and added that in another two to three months reports will be prepared and made ready on biodiversity management. Ashisara said there is also a need to identify heritage trees and places. Suggestions and inputs of experts and citizens should be taken.