Efficacy of PUC grading system remains a worry

Students told TNIE that their college had not held any sort of internal assessment in paper. 

Published: 06th July 2021 06:48 AM

For representational purposes.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While some students have welcomed the government’s formula of 45 per cent weightage for SSLC and first PUC marks, along with 10 per cent for internal assessments, they are worried about the objectivity of the internal assessments part. Students told TNIE that their college had not held any sort of internal assessment in paper. Even the department officials have been privy to this. Hence, for the 10 per cent weightage, the department has asked for subject-wise evaluation of students based on online, offline, mid-dterm, preparatory, class test, assignment, character, overall educational capacity.

Meanwhile, another worry for students is those who shifted from other boards to PUC (state) board for their Class 12. These students had far more subjects in their Class 10 examination.As per the department’s marking scheme, two languages based on which they secured the highest in, will be chosen, and an average of the optionals will be taken, and the two will be converted to be marked out of 45. 

“Some of the corporate schools gave poor grades in PUC I on purpose, so that study harder for PUC II. Some of my friends have faced this, as the focus was more on second PUC and competitive exams such as NEET and JEE,” said Sonali (name changed) a PCMB student.Meanwhile, an official said this year there will be no marking for individual subjects, just languages will be grouped as one, and electives as another, and marks will be averaged in different years and justified to be graded out of 45 marks each.

