Mohammed Nalapad to take over as PYC president next January 2022

BENGALURU: To end confusion over the Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) president’s post, the Indian Youth Congress has decided to appoint Mohammed Nalapad as president from January 31, 2022.

IYC President BV Srinivas on Monday said Raksha Ramaiah, who was announced as PYC president in January this year, will continue in the post till January 31, 2022. Raksha will be later drafted into the IYC, Srivinas said.

The Congress landed itself in a mess over the Youth Congress elections, exposing factionalism within the party and creating confusion among leaders. Raksha Ramaiah, son of former minister MR Seetharam, who polled 57,271 votes, was declared PYC president by the election body, and Mohammed Nalapad, who got 64,203 votes, was disqualified, citing pending cases against him. Sources in the Congress said the decision to appoint Nalapad as PYC president was taken after Srinivas recently met party leadersDK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to find a way to end the confusion.