STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mohammed Nalapad to take over as PYC president next January 2022

 To end confusion over the Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) president’s post, the Indian Youth Congress has decided to appoint Mohammed Nalapad as president from January 31, 2022.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Nalapad

Mohammed Nalapad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To end confusion over the Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) president’s post, the Indian Youth Congress has decided to appoint Mohammed Nalapad as president from January 31, 2022.

IYC President BV Srinivas on Monday said Raksha Ramaiah, who was announced as PYC president in January this year, will continue in the post till January 31, 2022. Raksha will be later drafted into the IYC, Srivinas said.

The Congress landed itself in a mess over the Youth Congress elections, exposing factionalism within the party and creating confusion among leaders. Raksha Ramaiah, son of former minister MR Seetharam, who polled 57,271 votes, was declared PYC president by the election body, and Mohammed Nalapad, who got 64,203 votes, was disqualified, citing pending cases against him. Sources in the Congress said the decision to appoint Nalapad as PYC president was taken after Srinivas recently met party leadersDK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to find a way to end the confusion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Nalapad
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp