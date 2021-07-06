Seven accused dressed as lawyers enter Bengaluru court, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a scene straight out of the movies at the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in the city on Monday morning. Seven persons, wanted for murder, had dressed as advocates and entered the court premises to appear before the judge to surrender. But the judicial officer refused to hear their petition.

The accused said that they wanted to give in before the court as they feared a police “encounter” against them. The police did come into the scene and arrested them after the court rejected their petition.

The seven youth are allegedly involved in the murder of a financier, Madan, who was hacked to death in broad daylight in front of Banashankari temple on Friday afternoon. Sources said that the accused were on the run for the last three days and as they sensed that the police were closing in on them, they were petrified about their fate. They had feared that they would get a bullet or two in their bodies (read legs) as police encounters have unfolded in recent days.

“They had approached an advocate to surrender before the judge. According to the plan, they dressed up like advocates to enter the court premises without being noticed. Though the lawyer moved their petition to surrender, the judge refused to hear it. The police, who were deployed on the court premises, took them into custody.

The accused were later handed over to Jayanagar police,” an officer said. The seven are said to be gang members of Lingaraj alias Linga, a rowdy from Shantinagar area, who was murdered by the associates of Nagaraj alias Naga, from Wilson Garden, in December last year.