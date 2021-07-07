Anti-rabies vaccine vehicles launched on Zoonoses Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark World Zoonoses Day, BBMP on Tuesday launched anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) vehicles for all the eight zones. The corporation also announced the launch of the week-long intensive ARV drive with a target to vaccinate at least 800 dogs every day in the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told media that at present, one vehicle is being used for vaccination and neutering. By adding more vehicles, the situation will be further addressed. Animal welfare board and other NGOs are also helping in the exercise. According to BBMP, at present, intensive ARV has been taken up in 44 wards and it has planned to complete at least 70 per cent by the end of this year. In 2021, as many as 41,934 dogs have been vaccinated.

In each vehicle, there will be two dog handlers to conduct the ward-wise vaccination drive. World Health Organisation and World Animal health Organisation have set a goal for eradication of dog-mediated human rabies globally by 2030.