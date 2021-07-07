STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Crazy about chocolate

This World Chocolate Day, restaurants and cafes in the city are doling out sweet offers you can’t refuse

Published: 07th July 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Look no further if you’re looking for a mid-week pick-me-up. World Chocolate Day falls on July 7 this year and while we don’t need a reason to indulge in its decadence, city restaurants and cafes have whipped up a range of sweet deals that will leave you spoilt for choice. Take, for instance, the Copper + Cloves @ The Organic World café, where two of their bestsellers - the coconut cinnamon latte and the banana walnut loaf - have been made into bars of chocolate. The plan has been in the making for close to six months now and founder Sarah Nicole Edwards, who collaborated with artisanal chocolate makers Mason & Co for this, is excited about the new offering.

“While the banana walnut loaf bar captures the essence of the original dish, the coconut cinnamon latte bar tastes just like the latte we serve at the café,” says Edwards. The chocolates come in a set that is priced at `360, which is available via Air- Menus and in the café at Indiranagar. Chef Sahil Ratta, who is the deputy corporate chef at AA Hospitality - Pan Asian, is making chocolate almond rocks.

These will be served as complimentary petit fours at Lucky Chan and Misu, with a 400 gm box priced at `650 available for take-away and pre-order. True to the cuisine served at the restaurants, the chocolates come with a pan Asian twist. “The almonds have been roasted in Thai-style with sugar coating,” says Ratta. Amrut Mehta, chef and director of the Little Italy Group of Restaurants, is launching an indulgent new dessert on the menu for World Chocolate Day.

While the existing menu offers chocolate fondant, brownies and mouse, their new dessert - the chocolate garden - combines five different textures. “It’s a culmination of our other desserts. So there.s fondant, brownies, mousse, cookies and sauce. They all come together to look like chocolate mud and once topped off with microgreens and edible flowers, you get yourself an edible chocolate garden,” says Mehta, adding that the dessert is priced at Rs 375.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp