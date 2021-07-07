Ensure waste management rules are implemented well: Karnataka HC tells state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that prima facie, there is hardly any implementation of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, the Karnataka High Court questioned the BBMP how it is implementing the provisions of the Rules, without preparing the SWM plan.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj inquired with the BBMP how it is implementing the other provisions of Rule 15 of the SWM Rules, without preparing SWM plan, when the Palike’s counsel is claiming as such.

Meanwhile, the counsel of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board informed the court that they are prosecuting BBMP officials under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, for violation of SWM Rules.

In reply, the court said that both BBMP and KSPCB should set criminal law in motion against the concerned, if Rule 17 of SWM Rules is not complied with. The court granted a last chance to the State Government and KSPCB to comply with the directions issued for effective implementation of SWM Rules.