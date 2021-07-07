STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Primal moves

Animal flow, a form of exercise is now viral on social media. It’s about ground-based movement and mimicking animal moves. We speak to experts to find out what sets this apart from traditional yoga

Published: 07th July 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 02:48 PM

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

BENGALURU: COVID has made us realise the importance of leading a healthy life and staying fit. Ever since the pandemic hit, people have been trying all sorts of fitness techniques to add the fun element in their workout routines. Animal flow workout is the latest rage on social media. Though a fairly old concept in the west, it is now picking up in India and is a style statement in the city. So, what is animal flow workout? According to Kuldep Sethi, a celebrity trainer, it is a mixed bag of exercises from gymnastics and yoga.

“It is essentially body weight exercises which increase your flexibility and strengthen your limbs. Every year something new comes up in the fitness field and right now, animal flow workout it the in thing,” he says. Sethi says that as Indians have had this technique in yoga and traditional forms of fitness for the longest time. “For example, in Dangal, the body building exercises shown, such as push-ups and squats, are all functional exercises where you lose body weight. ‘Animal flow’ is just a new name given to it and it is being marketed really well. There are a few movements which are new and people are experimenting with this format to understand what’s different,” he says.

Vidhya Saga, a freelance fitness trainer, echoes the same views. “Our traditional Indian workouts already have these moves. These includes the routine cardio and strengthening. We should understand that animal flow also includes yoga,” she says. Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani been practising animal flow workout for quite some time now and she find a lot of similarities with yoga. “There is something called an elephant pose where you move your neck up and down, as though we have a trunk. The cat pose helps you work on your muscles and love handles.

All of this originates from yoga,” she says. Sanjana Taneja Dixit, a yoga acharya, talks about the six components of animal flow -- wrist mobilisations, activations, form-specific stretches, traveling forms, switches and transitions, and flow. “Fitness enthusiasts of all levels realise the significant benefits of animal flow, which are increased mobility, flexibility, stability, power, endurance, skill and neuromuscular communication. Each of the six components of animal flow is designed to achieve specific results. These components can be mixed and matched in many ways, and incorporated in our fitness regimen,” she says. 

6 COMPONENTS OF ANIMAL FLOW

Wrist mobilisations: These include a range of simple exercises designed to increase the flexibility and strength of your wrists 

Activations: These are static holds we perform to connect the body before we begin our practice

Form-specific stretches: These are full-body stretches that start in an animal form and move
through a wide range of motion. These increase your mobility and flexibility throughout the body

Traveling forms: These mimic the movements of animals

Switches and transitions: These are dynamic movements that we perform one after the other,
creating the ‘flow’. You can transfer from one form to another, or repeat one form as a drill

Flow: Your flow is where the real magic happens. You’ll combine the moves of animal flow into a
fluid sequence, seamlessly transferring energy from one move to the next

