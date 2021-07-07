STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Taking stock 

Being an informed investor can give you better returns than following market trends.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

The pandemic has opened a window of opportunities to women who are keen to learn the  ricks of stock market trade

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every  morning, Shruti Kapur Malhal, partner with a luxury floral boutique brand, begins her day by gleaning through financial newspapers which is followed by tracking the markets as soon as they open. Malhal, who is part of Millennium Mams, a group that studies equity markets, started investing in stocks and shares a month ago. Like Malhal, several women have taken to learning and investing in the stock market in these unprecedented times. In fact, finance experts find a spike in the number joining classes to get a first-hand understanding of the goings-on of the market, once considered a man’s domain. “It is more about understanding the company you are investing in. It’s a patient game.

Being an informed investor can give you better returns than following market trends. I am going after good wealth and am investing in companies that have a good promoter base, intellectual properties and government backing,” says Malhal, who also cautions against blindly investing without research and calculation that can put an investor at risk.

Currently doing options trading in the US, social media influencer Sphurti Dixit feels women want to become financially independent, especially with the pandemic sounding off alarm bells on the job market. “Trading and investing in stocks is still considered a taboo in India. Which is why I’m using my YouTube channel to tell people the importance of financial literacy,” says Dixit, a technical project manager, whose mother-in- law (65), is investing in stocks after understanding the benefits.

Ritvik Vipin, co-founder of Havenspire, a community learning startup, which educates people on the markets, finds that a lot of working professionals are now taking a plunge into investment and trading. “We have witnessed a rise in the enquiries regarding stock markets, especially from women. Out of 10 enquiries, at least eight join our course,” says Vipin After losing her teaching job last year during the first wave of the pandemic, Florence Rundlett is now planning to invest in stocks to re-gain financial stability. “There were financial issues after I lost my job which is when I thought of investing in stocks.

I am now earning through online tuition and at the same time attending online community classes on stock markets and investments,” says Rundlett, who is now preparing notes to decided where to put her money. Although the market has not been looking up during the pandemic, Sowmya D, an IT professional, believes that as an investor one has to be cued in to the goings-on. “I want to trade in stocks because we never know what is going to happen in times like these. Having an alternate option is good. Once I learnt the complete dynamics of trading, I will definitely quit my job and take it up full time,” says Soumya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp