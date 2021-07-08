STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh woman’s rape: Cops file 1,000-page chargesheet

In the last week of May, a video clip had gone viral in which a woman was seen subjected to sexual abuse and physical torture by five people, including a woman.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramamurthy Nagar police have submitted a detailed chargesheet running into more than 1,000 pages in connection with the gang rape and assault on a Bangladeshi woman recently. The chargesheet, which has named 12 persons as accused, has been submitted to the court within a short span of five weeks.

In the last week of May, a video clip had gone viral in which a woman was seen subjected to sexual abuse and physical torture by five people, including a woman. The five were immediately traced and arrested by the police. A suo motu case of gang rape and assault was taken up, and special teams were formed under the supervision of DCP (East) SD Sharanappa, which were assigned specific tasks to ensure speedy investigation, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

“Initial questioning of the accused revealed the identity of the victim as being a native of Bangladesh, who had illegally entered India. Further, they stated that due to disputes between them and the victim, regarding their business in immoral trafficking, they developed deep enmity and committed the offence. They had a physical feud over a financial issue in connection with flesh trade, and also over the victim diverting other girls working with the accused,” Pant added.

“Totally, 12 accused are arrested, out of whom 11 of them and the victim are Bangladesh nationals. A detailed and systematic 1,019 pages chargesheet is submitted to the court within a short span of five weeks, which is highly commendable,” he said, adding that the investigation team has been sanctioned a reward of Rs 1 lakh for their remarkable work. 

