Dancing it out

Shwetambari Shetty By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is simple, it’s easy and most importantly, it’s fun. Every time people ask me where they can kick-start their fitness journey, I normally tell them to start with something they thoroughly enjoy. And, that often tends to be dance fitness for the simple reason that everyone loves music and almost everyone loves to dance.

A 30-minute session can burn nearly 130-250 calories depending upon your pace. I often hear people say how much fun they had after a dance fitness class. This fun element keeps them going back for more, what happens in the bargain is they burn a lot of calories. Though dance fitness seems like an easy format to get started, don’t under-estimate the power of this simple yet fun workout.

Dance fitness classes are intricately planned by incorporating challenging movements and directional variations. This helps you engage your various muscle groups and gives you a holistic workout. As you keep attending dance fitness classes consistently for at least two weeks, you will start noticing that your stamina has increased, your cardiovascular endurance has improved, and you generally feel like you have a lot more energy to do things.

Also, like with any other typical cardiovascular activity, dancing burns an immense amount of calories. By around 1-2 months you will see a great amount of weight and fat loss happening. Another noteworthy point is that someone new to the fitness world will thoroughly enjoy the class and come back for the fun elements, and stick to it, hence witnessing tremendous weight loss. Dance fitness gives beginners the adrenaline rush like no other workout and gets them hooked to exercising.

So, if you are a beginner, I would say that you stick to a few dance fitness classes at-least once or twice a week for at least a month, witness the change for yourself, and then switch to something else if you prefer. Essentially, as dance fitness is ideal for firsttimers, they are also thought to be great for women. Since many women tend to work towards the goal of weight loss, they end up adoring dance fitness for the calorie-burn it provides alongside the enjoyment.

But, that doesn’t mean it is a women-centric format. As it is a self-scalable workout, absolutely anyone can take up dance fitness, regardless of age or fitness level. For instance, a 35-year old and a 45-year old or a highly sedentary and moderately active individual can be in the same dance fitness class. Even better, a lot of our trainers are men. So, in simple words, dance fitness is for everyone who wants to burn a lot of calories while having fun. Above all other benefits, dance fitness makes you happy and is known to be a great stress buster. (The author is a fitness expert with Cure.fit)