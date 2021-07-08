STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Period. Time to go green

This 17-year-old girl from Bengaluru, who is creating awareness on sustainable menstrual solutions, will be one of the finalists to speak at the United Nations in December 2021

Published: 08th July 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Guhar Goyal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The buzz word in recent times is sustainability, and Bengaluru girl Guhar Goyal, who is one of the finalists of the Future Leaders programme by 1M1B Foundation, recognises this. Which is why she is creating awareness about sustainable menstrual solutions, hygiene problems and the risk to the environment caused by sanitary pads. All this through her project ‘Green Periods’. The 17-year-old is a part of the programme by 1M1B Foundation (Million for 1 Billion)-a United Nations accredited nonprofit organisation that aims to activate one million young leaders who will impact one billion people for a sustainable planet.

The programme recognises young people who work at the grassroots and demonstrates how their actions are driving fulfillment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Goyal is one of the finalists with 40 to 45 other students to speak at the United Nations in December 2021. Letting us in on what led her to the idea of her initiative, Goyal says, “When I got my first period, I wasn’t comfortable using sanitary pads which would often lead to rashes. It was then that my mom introduced me to reusable cloth pads. I felt like this was a great discovery and the biggest lifestyle change that I underwent.” This change encouraged her to share her experience with others. Now, she is hoping to educate people about sustainable menstruation products such as cloth pads and cups.

“Green Periods’ simply translates to sustainable periods and the color green represents the environment and sustainability,” she adds. A student of Neev Academy, she plans to file a petition that recognises sanitary pads as a medical product, and ensure that manufacturers disclose all the contents of the product. “Research proves that sanitary pads contain harmful chemicals like styrene, chloroform, and chloromethane which are not supposed to come in direct contact with blood and sensitive parts of the body. I believe that just filing a petition itself would gain awareness and create noise,” says Goyal.

Goyal’s project has received a fundraiser of R1 lakh which was used to buy 200 menstrual cups for Covid-19 frontline workers. During the Swachh Survekshan 2021 event, she distributed more than 80 menstrual cups to pourakarmikas. The Class 12 student plans to do her undergraduate studies in the US and will be carrying on with her project alongside. Through her Instagram account (@greenperiods) she hopes to convey ideas and have a greater influence on society. “There aren’t many people who know the damage these products can cause. It’s something that needs to be addressed,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp