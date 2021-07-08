PUC repeaters to register to retain old marks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Second PUC repeaters, who wish to retain their marks in subjects they have scored well, will need to register for the same specifically. A department official told TNIE that students will get a chance to individually decide, per subject, for either retention of old marks or choose to take the test again for a better score.

The official added that in case students choose to write the exam, then their new marks will be taken into consideration. Also, if they fail to register for retaining old marks, or don’t appear for the exam in the coming days, then they will get pass marks with a 5 per cent grace.

The education department chalked out the procedure on Wednesday and said that students are supposed to send a cover letter though their principals for retaining their old marks before July 12. “Any applications beyond this date will not be accepted,” said a department of Pre-University Education circular. Students who want to retake the test will also have to file a similar application with the college principal.

College principals will forwards these applications to the deputy directors by July 15. The applications will be sent to the department head office by July 19.The department had also decided to schedule examination for fresh private candidates on August 31, for which results will be declared by September 20.

The department has raised the stakes further for those who choose to write the examination. They will not get a second opportunity to file new applications, once they have registered to retake the test.

Jain varsity offers support to students

To extend a helping hand, Jain (Deemed-to-be) University announced 100% scholarship for students, who lost their family members to Covid and are pursuing their online degree programmes in higher education.

Mock test not compulsory, says official

Bengaluru: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar will hold a video interaction with SSLC students to boost their confidence on July 9 and 14 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. More than 20,000 students are expected to be present from each district.

Although the department has also planned a mock examination to familiarise students with the protocols and new mode of test, Commissioner of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar told TNIE that the mock test is not compul sory, but advised. Head masters have been asked to call small groups of 10-15 students to carry out the mock tests in the centres on July 15 and 17.

Meanwhile, all examination staff are expected to be vaccinated by July 8, as per department officials who claimed on Tuesday that more than 95 per cent have already been inoculated.