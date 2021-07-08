STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

PUC repeaters to register to retain old marks

The official added that in case students choose to write the exam, then their new marks will be taken into consideration.

Published: 08th July 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Second PUC repeaters, who wish to retain their marks in subjects they have scored well, will need to register for the same specifically. A department official told TNIE that students will get a chance to individually decide, per subject, for either retention of old marks or choose to take the test again for a better score. 

The official added that in case students choose to write the exam, then their new marks will be taken into consideration. Also, if they fail to register for retaining old marks, or don’t appear for the exam in the coming days, then they will get pass marks with a 5 per cent grace. 

The education department chalked out the procedure on Wednesday and said that students are supposed to send a cover letter though their principals for retaining their old marks before July 12. “Any applications beyond this date will not be accepted,” said a department of Pre-University Education circular. Students who want to retake the test will also have to file a similar application with the college principal.

College principals will forwards these applications to the deputy directors by July 15. The applications will be sent to the department head office by July 19.The department had also decided to schedule examination for fresh private candidates on August 31, for which results will be declared by September 20.

The department has raised the stakes further for those who choose to write the examination. They will not get a second opportunity to file new applications, once they have registered to retake the test. 

Jain varsity offers support to students 

To extend a helping hand, Jain  (Deemed-to-be) University announced 100% scholarship for students, who lost their family members to Covid and are pursuing their online degree programmes in higher education.

Mock test not compulsory, says official

Bengaluru: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar will hold a video interaction with SSLC students to boost their confidence on July 9 and 14 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. More than 20,000 students are expected to be present from each district.

Although the department has also planned a mock examination to familiarise students with the protocols and new mode of test, Commissioner of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar told TNIE that the mock test is not compul sory, but advised. Head masters have been asked to call small groups of 10-15 students to carry out the mock tests in the centres on July 15 and 17.

Meanwhile, all examination staff are expected to be vaccinated by July 8, as per department officials who claimed on Tuesday that more than 95 per cent have already been inoculated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PUC
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp