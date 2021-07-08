Pull up your socks and wear shoes, judges’ guards warned

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bodyguards are expected to be alert and presentable all the time. How would it be to have a guard, who is not even wearing shoes, and spends all his time on the phone? This is exactly what happened with the judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Bodyguards deployed for the protection of judges are drawn from the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit. It is, however, found that many of these guards are discharging their duty with sheer negligence. The common complaint is that the guards spend most of their time on their mobile phones, speaking, and many turn up for duty wearing chappals.

As a result, the DCPs have warned bodyguards of strict action if they are found to be lacking alertness while on duty, and have accordingly issued a set of directions to be followed. “Staff on guard duty must wear clean uniforms and shoes that are polished. At any cost, chappals should not be worn. While on duty, mobile phones should not be used and the staff should not spend their time speaking over the phone always. They have to be highly alert until their shift ends,” a memo issued recently states.

“As per the instructions of judges, guards should wear only clean safaris or uniforms. They should get their weapons checked and cleaned once a month without fail. If guards want leave, they must take permission from their respective officers. They should be alert and always be watchful of people with suspicious behaviour near the residences of judges, and report the matter to the jurisdictional police,” the memo adds.