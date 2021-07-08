STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pull up your socks and wear shoes, judges’ guards warned

The common complaint is that the guards spend most of their time on their mobile phones, speaking, and many turn up for duty wearing chappals.

Published: 08th July 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bodyguards are expected to be alert and presentable all the time. How would it be to have a guard, who is not even wearing shoes, and spends all his time on the phone? This is exactly what happened with the judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Bodyguards deployed for the protection of judges are drawn from the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit. It is, however, found that many of these guards are discharging their duty with sheer negligence. The common complaint is that the guards spend most of their time on their mobile phones, speaking, and many turn up for duty wearing chappals.

As a result, the DCPs have warned bodyguards of strict action if they are found to be lacking alertness while on duty, and have accordingly issued a set of directions to be followed. “Staff on guard duty must wear clean uniforms and shoes that are polished. At any cost, chappals should not be worn. While on duty, mobile phones should not be used and the staff should not spend their time speaking over the phone always. They have to be highly alert until their shift ends,” a memo issued recently states.

“As per the instructions of judges, guards should wear only clean safaris or uniforms. They should get their weapons checked and cleaned once a month without fail. If guards want leave, they must take permission from their respective officers. They should be alert and always be watchful of people with suspicious behaviour near the residences of judges, and report the matter to the jurisdictional police,” the memo adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp