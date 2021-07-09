Bengaluru traffic police bat for digital documents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has advised vehicle users to use digital documents and produce them using Digilocker or mParivahan mobile applications during vehicle checks. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthegowda said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to the effect that vehicle users can use digital documents as being valid.

“Documents such as Registration Certificate, Driving Licence, Insurance, Fitness Certificate, permits, and emission test certificates can be downloaded onto Digilocker and mParivahan mobile applications. When asked by traffic police, vehicle users are requested to produce digital documents, which will help keep original documents safe and also weed out fake ones,” he said.