IISc Bengaluru research initiatives get PM Modi’s thumbs up

Institute proposes plan to set up PG med school & research hospital to Modi

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is looking to set up a PG medical school and research hospital and has proposed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Director G Rangarajan highlighted the plan while exhibiting the institute’s efforts towards handling Covid-19 and the major research and development, along with new teaching initiatives.  

Modi pointed out in his tweet on Thursday that the IISc emphasised on the need to give importance to health in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. He also acknowledged the Covid-19 initiatives of IISc. In a tweet, the PM called the presentation on R&D initiatives in areas like robotics, efforts in education such as training maths/science teachers, and Covid work, as ‘interesting’.

Among the innovations at institute in response to Covid-19, is the diagnostics and surveillance that include Karnataka state Covid serosurvey, CovidWATCH: rapid monitoring tool for regions with low smartphone penetration and hospital assistive devices, including the 3D-printed valves for split use of ventilators to serve multiple patients.

The institute also hosts researchers working on modeling, simulation and analysis for the pandemic. Researchers are also working on a recombinant sub-unit vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, to develop a rapidly producible vaccine for protection to frontline health workers, senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities.

The interaction with the IISc director was part of the the video conference with directors of centrally-funded technical institutions, where more than 100 heads of institutions are said to have joined. Union Minister for Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, was also present.

Modi is said to have informed the directors to adapt higher education and technical education to the changing environment and emerging challenges, which require them to reinvent and re-evaluate themselves, develop alternative and innovative models in accordance with the present and future needs of the country and society.Emphasis was also given to digitisation of higher education towards increasing gross enrolment ratio.

